GREENSBORO — A KC and the Sunshine Band Concert for free?
That's the way, uh huh uh huh, I like it!
Yes, the iconic dance band will perform for free at 4 p.m. March 13 at the White Oak Amphitheatre at the coliseum complex.
The concert is in conjunction with the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
Even though though there is no admission to the concert, free tickets are required for entry. The will be available starting at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Tickets are limited to four per person.
KC and The Sunshine Band has celebrated over 40 years of making booties shake. They gave a voice to a generation, helped define an entire culture and continue to make an impact today. With over four decades of success, the group, led by Harry Wayne “KC” Casey, has been in a state of constant renewal in their niche of cultural relevancy–thanks in part to their music being featured in numerous motion picture soundtracks, television shows and national advertising campaigns.
KC and The Sunshine Band formed in 1973, the group has received numerous awards and topped charts with singles including “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Get Down Tonight” and “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty".
The concert is being produced to support and celebrate three major college basketball tournaments coming to ‘Tournament Town’ in March.. They include the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 4-8), the 2020 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 10-14) and the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first and second rounds (March 20 & 22).
The Indigo Girls will perform a free concert during the week of the ACC Women’s Basketball at Piedmont Hall on March 7 at 8 p.m.
Visit TournamentTown.com for more information.
