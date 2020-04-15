The COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the tour for Sarah Siskind’s new album indefinitely, but the Winston-Salem native hopes listeners will take a deep dive into the record while they’re stuck at home.
“Because this album has kind of an analog feel — more like an experiential album — I thought, ‘Well, maybe that’s a silver lining in all of this, is that people might spend more time listening to it than they would otherwise,’” Siskind said from her home in Brevard.
“Modern Appalachia,” Siskind’s ninth album, comes out April 17. It features guest musicians such as Justin Vernon and Bill Frissell; deeply personal lyrics; and 12 strong new numbers from a woman whose songs have been recorded by Alison Krauss, Wynonna and Randy Travis.
Siskind forged ahead with release plans even without the option of a tour. “Modern Appalachia,” recorded in January 2019 at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, had already been delayed for months because of funding issues. Siskind was one of many artists who lost money in the bankruptcy of PledgeMusic, an online fundraising platform.
“I feel like I’ve already been through a lot of obstacles with this record, and was hoping to have it out last fall,” Siskind said.
It was worth the wait. On her first full-length album in nine years, Siskind explores the changes in her life and outlook since she left Nashville and moved closer to home. She has become a mother, fully owned her religious beliefs and written about her expansive view of the region she now calls home.
Jon Sobel reviewed “Modern Appalachia” for the Blogcritics website: “This is a superbly written and arranged set of songs, at least some of which ought to reverberate with just about every listener.” Jewly Hight, a music critic for National Public Radio, praised Siskind for her “melancholy eloquence and sublime reimagining of mountain melody.”
The title track starts with a nod to a universal Appalachian hero: Dolly Parton. “Stories told through melody with equal pain and hope,” Siskind sings. “It was modern Appalachia, so ancient, so free / It began to sew the fabric of me.” From there the song takes a series of unexpected turns as she gives shout outs to gospel legend Mahalia Jackson, a New Orleans native; guitarist Bill Frissell, who grew up in Colorado; and Irish singer Paul Brady.
“Why are they modern Appalachia?” Siskind said. “Well, I think because of what I say in the song. They’re old and they’re new, they’re ancient and free. They all have this rootedness and respect for traditional music, but they all have extreme forward movement in their music.”
Frissell plays on the title track and one other cut. Siskind had worked with him in years past.
“I sent him the song and said, ‘I would be really honored if you would play on this. There’s a verse about you,’” she said. “He was really tickled. He emailed me and used a lot of exclamation points, which for Bill means something. He said that it was the first song that anybody had lyrically written about him.”
Frissell’s jazzy, atmospheric guitar work fits well on the song “Modern Appalachia,” a crystalline ballad, and “Porchlight,” a moody, wistful track. On more uptempo songs like “Carolina” and “Punk Rock Girl,” Mike Seal delivers effects-heavy electric guitars that would have fit right in on a classic record from the 1980s, Rosanne Cash’s “Rhythm and Romance.”
“Punk Rock Girl” is one of the more unusual autobiographical tracks on the album. It’s a reflection on her time with Meadow’s Maxim, a Winston-Salem band, starting when she was 15.
“It was sort of like Natalie Merchant meets punk rock,” Siskind said. “I wasn’t yelling and doing the rah-rah — I was still kind of singing and doing my style over punk chord progressions, so it actually made for a pretty cool sound.”
That combination marked an early foray into the genre-crossing approach she has employed ever since.
“I’m blending the electric guitar sonic palette with the vocals, more than the typical acoustic singer-songwriter,” she said. “It’s a little more alternative leaning.”
Some of her sonic adventurousness also stems from her love for progressive rockers like John McLaughlin and the Mahavishnu Orchestra. She started working with some of the musicians on “Modern Appalachia,” including drummer Jeff Sipe, after she saw Sipe’s trio perform at a club in Brevard a few years ago.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Siskind said. “I thought it was going to be traditional jazz. It was so much more than that. It was fusion, really. It was like rock-jazz fusion with a little bit of world thrown in there … energetically and sonically, it felt like home to me.”
The musical self-expression she found working with Sipe and other musicians parallels her lyrical self-expression about her religious beliefs on “Modern Appalachia.” She calls herself “an organic free-range Christian” and said she has grown freer and more confident about expressing her beliefs through her lyrics in recent years.
“I don’t have to worry about taking anybody else’s opinion into consideration as far as when I feel moved to share my faith,” Siskind said.
