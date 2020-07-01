INSIDE VOICES: When the world comes to a screeching halt, what do artists do? They create. Musicians Shaun Fox of Dear Kavalier and Caffeinated Mammal out of Hickory, and Matthew Schwartz of Pacifico and Pacifirecords out of Atlanta, have made two compilations. “Songs From Indoors: Volume One” and “Volume Two” feature 29 songs by 29 musicians, spanning 14 states and three countries, touching on every imaginable genre. “Songs From Indoors” will be available on all streaming platforms and as a free download on Bandcamp, with “Volume One” dropping on July 10 and “Volume Two” on July 24. You can listen for free, but 100% of any donations will go to organizations helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic. For information, email SongsFromIndoors@gmail.com.
'Songs From Indoors' compilations feature musicians from 14 states, 3 countries
Lynn Felder
