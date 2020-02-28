GREENSBORO — Grammy-winning singer Tony Bennett is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The Greensboro Coliseum, which manages the new downtown center, announced that Bennett will perform March 21.
His daughter, Antonia Bennett, will join him as special guest. She will open the performance with a collection of jazz and pop standards.
Tickets start at $49 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday at tangercenter.com.
During his more than 60 years as an entertainer, the 93-year-old Bennett has won 19 Grammy Awards and shows no signs of slowing down.
Bennett's concert rounds out a trio of performances for Tanger Center's grand-opening weekend that include singer Josh Grobin on March 20 and comedian Jay Leno on March 22.
Tickets for those performances are also available at tangercenter.com.
