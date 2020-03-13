The Ramkat in Winston-Salem announced today that it is rescheduling some concerts and will handle other events case-by-case following state recommendations regarding novel coronavirus.

The Ramkat said in a press release and on its Facebook page, “Despite our hope to continue with normal operations guided by the additional policies we’ve put in place, we believe that it is in the community’s best interest that we reschedule the following upcoming concerts per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendation regarding gatherings of more than 100 people:”

The Mean Street - Van Halen Tribute previously scheduled for Friday (March13) has been rescheduled for Aug. 7.

Moodswing Monday with Martha Bassett previously scheduled for Monday (March 16) will now perform on April 13.

The Prince Project previously scheduled for March 21 has a new date of Aug. 15.

The Silent Disco Party concert will move from March 27  to April 24.

In addition,  UNC School of the Arts has suspended its Jazz Ensemble’s performance previously scheduled for March 22. For further information, please contact the UNCSA/Stevens Center box office.

“All other scheduled events at The Ramkat and Gas Hill Drinking Room will be handled on a case-by-case basis, and we will provide regular updates to our patrons via email and our social media sites,” The Ramkat said.

