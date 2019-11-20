People were worried about Scythian losing power when Larissa Fedoryka left the band, but her brother says the opposite happened.
“Because there was a bigger void to fill onstage, it elicited more energy out of us,” Dan Fedoryka said from his home in Front Royal, Va. “It was unforeseen, but the result has been pretty electric.”
Scythian, a high-energy Celtic rock band, has become a North Carolina favorite via annual appearances at MerleFest. The group will make its debut at the Ramkat Saturday night.
“North Carolina’s always been our favorite state to play, actually,” said Fedoryka, who sings and plays guitar and accordion. “MerleFest opened doors for us across the state.”
A troupe from the Lismore Academy of Irish Dance in Winston-Salem will join Scythian on stage. Their performance “will definitely make the show more festive,” Fedoryka said.
Anna Carpenter is the school’s owner and head teacher.
“All the students love to be invited to something like this,” she said. “We only choose upper-level dancers for this kind of performance. It’s an honor to be asked.”
A 2018 story in the Chicago Tribune spotlighted Scythian’s ability to get people moving. “The popular folk and Celtic-rock ensemble’s high-energy performances turn every gig into an infectious dance party that resembles a family reunion,” Chrissie Dickinson wrote.
Terry Fritz, a Greensboro luthier, saw Scythian perform several times before Fedoryka bought one of his guitars after playing one at MerleFest. A friend who had seen the band at MerleFest encouraged Fritz to see them for the first time a few years ago at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro.
“It was just so energetic,” Fritz said. “That’s what I love about ’em. It’s hard to sit still when you see Scythian.”
Fedoryka and his nine siblings grew up playing more sedate music. They began their career as performers long before Scythian formed, thanks to their mother.
“She taught each of us instruments, and we traveled as a family playing classical chamber music,” Fedoryka said.
Traveling band
The family group played everywhere from nursing homes and houses of worship to the International Children’s Festival at Wolf Trap and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Their mother, Irene Fedoryka, was a classically trained musician. She died in 2010.
“My mom went to Juilliard to be a concert pianist,” Fedoryka said. “She was well on her way to having a great career, and then she decided she wanted to have a family. She wasn’t even dating anybody, but she knew it was just too fast of a life. It was too much for her.”
The detour away from classical music started when another sibling, Alex, discovered Celtic music after college, Fedoryka said. The brothers and their roommate, Joey Crosby, started busking and playing parties around Washington in 2002, going full time as Scythian in 2004. The band name derives from a group of Ukrainian nomads, honoring the Fedorykas’ family roots in Ukraine.
Alex sings and plays fiddle, mandolin and harmonica. Crosby played bass, but he and the band parted ways in 2016. Crosby later posted on social media that he was struggling with addiction. Larissa played bass and cello in the band for more than 10 years, but left recently after earning a doctorate in music and starting a teaching career.
Scythian has returned to its roots as a foursome since Larissa left. These days Dan and Alex are accompanied by Fritz McGirr on drums and vocals and Ethan Dean on bass and vocals. Dean plays both electric and acoustic bass.
“This is the first time ever in our band’s history that we’ve had an upright bass,” Fedoryka said. “It’s been a ton of fun for us.”
The upright bass also lends itself to bluegrass music. The members of Scythian have heard a lot of Americana and bluegrass music performing at festivals like MerleFest and Bristol Rhythm and Roots, and they plan to explore those genres more on their next album.
“We want to have Celtic represented, but it’s funny how you start hanging around bluegrass and Americana people, and you’re writing bluegrass and Americana songs,” Fedoryka said.
Welcome to ...
Scythian will appear at MerleFest for the 13th time in 2020. The band’s first time there came in 2008, an unpaid slot on the Welcome Stage outside the festival gates. They received the invitation from John Adair, who was the festival’s director of artistic relations at the time.
According to Fedoryka, Adair said, “If you are willing, we won’t pay you, but if you come down and play outside the gates and every three minutes you say, ‘Welcome to MerleFest,’ is that cool?”
The group made a point of playing for fans leaving the festival after a headlining performance by Old Crow Medicine Show. The enthusiastic response earned them a slot inside the gates the next day on the Emerging Artists stage, Fedoryka said. Over the years they got to meet Doc Watson before his death in 2012 and host the festival’s annual Midnight Jam.
“We were the guys at the front gates, and now we’re hosting the Midnight Jam,” Fedoryka said. “Walking up to Zac Brown and going, ‘OK, you’re on in three songs,’ I’m like, ‘Act cool, act cool.’ Telling all these legends what to do is so surreal.”
The members of Scythian drew from their MerleFest experiences when they started their own festival, Appaloosa, five years ago. Appaloosa takes place every summer in Front Royal, a city at the northern end of the Shenandoah Valley where Fedoryka and his siblings grew up.
“All the staff at MerleFest has been so open source with us,” Fedoryka said. “They’ve helped us so much.”
In addition to touring, recording and staging an annual festival, the members of Scythian also take fans on musical bus trips around Ireland every year. They have led the tours for the past five years, visiting and playing in castles and cities, from Dublin to Galway.
“We did a singalong at night in a castle,” Fedoryka said. “It’s a unique experience for our fans. It’s a slow-paced trip, and you get to know everybody.”
He expects to see a lot of familiar faces at the Ramkat, between fans who know them from MerleFest and fans who have gone on the group’s tours of Ireland. About 40 percent of the fans on the tour they just completed were from North Carolina, he said.
Scythian plans to treat its fans to a blend of vintage material and new songs at the Ramkat show. The group hopes to record its next album this winter and release it before the next MerleFest.
“Our long-time fans are not only hearing new music, but also old tunes that they haven’t heard in years,” Fedoryka said.
