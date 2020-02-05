GREENSBORO — Prolific rapper and R&B artist Kevin Gates is bringing his "I'm HIM Part 2 Tour" to town for a performance June 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets for the general public are $34.50-$72.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.ticketmaster.com or at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Gates single “Dreka,” named for his wife, manager and business partner, follows his critically acclaimed "I’M HIM" which arrived last year. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales chart and at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, giving Gates his fourth top 10 album.
Gates, who has always shared his struggle with mental health through his raw and emotional lyrics, has announced a “Walls Talking” inspired merchandise line that will raise funds for the Kevin & Dreka Gates Foundation which seeks to raise awareness and advocate for policy changes that support the mental health of formerly incarcerated people.
