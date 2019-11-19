GREENSBORO — Grammy Award-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter Post Malone will perform March 1 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh open the show.
Tickets start at $53.50 and go on sale to the general public Friday at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets beginning at 5 p.m. today through 10 p.m. Thursday at www.citientertainment.com
Malone from Dallas will be on the road with his "Runaway" tour. Malone is a genre-breaking artist and his latest album "Hollywood's Bleeding" is No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. He debuted with the hit "Congratulation," featuring Quavo, in 2015
Lee has made a name for himself outside of Southern hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd.
R&B and hip-hop artist Yaweh landed the coveted cover of Spotify playlists like Signed XOXO.
