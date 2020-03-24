GREENSBORO — The April 17 Patti LaBelle concert at the Tanger Center Center has been moved to Aug. 15.
The concert was rescheduled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Greensboro Coliseum officials said today in a news release.
Tickets bought for the Apr. 17 date will be honored at the rescheduled date. Tickets for the Aug. 15 concert are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
LaBelle is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent more than 50 years in the music industry, according to the release. Among her hits are "Lady Marmalade," "On My Own," "You Are My Friend," and "New Attitude."
LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone’s list of "100 Greatest Singers," according to the release.
Find more information about events at TangerCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.