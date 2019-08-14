GREENSBORO — Want to know which artists will perform and when at the N.C. Folk Festival?
How about where to find food, drinks and crafts?
Festival organizers on Wednesday released the schedule for the free celebration of the country’s roots and heritage, to be held Sept. 6 to 8 in center city.
The schedule can be found on the festival’s website at ncfolkfestival.com and on its mobile app, which users can download for free from Google Play and Apple App Store.
More than 30 artists will appear at the festival.
They include soul legend Booker T. Jones, Irish band Lúnasa, jazz and funk group Mwenso and The Shakes, Afro-Cuban duo Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca, country and Telecaster master Redd Volkaert and sacred steel group The Allen Boys.
The mobile app offers the following features:
My Schedule & Lineup: Shows list of events that will display alphabetically, chronologically and by location. Users can browse events and create a personalized schedule.
Weather forecast: Shows forecast for the city and daily temperatures.
Event Countdown: On the main menu, a countdown shows the precise time an event starts.
Map: Shows user’s location and points of interest with an interface that overlays Google Maps and Apple Maps.
Eat, Shop, Play (points of interest): Pins on the map indicate areas of interest.
News & Social: Learn about schedule updates and important announcements. The News tab pulls official posts from festival Facebook (facebook.com/NCFolkFestival), Twitter (twitter.com/NCFolkFestival) and Instagram (instagram.com/ncfolkfestival) pages.
Festival FAQs: Find information on parking, restrooms, festival hours, first aid and ATMs.
Donate: Allows app users to support the festival directly through ApplePay and GooglePay.
The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival, which held a three-year residency in the city and drew more than 400,000 people to downtown.
More than 150,000 people attended the inaugural N.C. Folk Festival in 2018, according to organizers.
To make it happen, the festival needs additional volunteers.
It particularly needs to fill Wednesday evening shifts for the NC Folk A’Fare culinary event and leading up to the festival weekend, which tend to be harder to fill.
Opportunities range from merchandise sales to airport greeters to the bucket brigade that collects donations to keep the festival free.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign and choose shifts at ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer.
Questions? Email volunteer@ncfolkfestival.com.