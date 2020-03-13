MerleFest 2020 is the latest major event to be canceled in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak.
"Wilkes County officials have canceled all mass gatherings of more than 100 people in Wilkes County through the end of April," according to a statement from festival organizers. "Therefore, MerleFest 2020 has been cancelled. While this decision is disappointing for all of us, we fully support the directive from our county officials. The health, safety, and well-being of all involved with MerleFest is, and always will be, our primary concern."
The festival had been scheduled to run April 23-26 at Wilkes Community College.
The WCC Foundation, which plans and manages each year's festival, "has already incurred significant costs in the lead up to MerleFest 2020," according to the statement. Organizers are asking loyal MerleFest fans and supporters to alleviate the financial burden this puts on the college and consider converting their festival purchase into a donation.
They are offering three options:
*Convert your purchase to a donation to the WCC Foundation, which organizers say will be 100% tax deductible.
* Roll your tickets forward to MerleFest 2021, which will be held April 29-May 2. This option allows fans to retain the same seat, package, parking and so on at 2020 prices.
* Ask for a refund. All refunds must be requested by April 15 and will not include service charges, which are non-refundable.
Ticket holders should contact the MerleFest box office between March 16 and April 15 to confirm which option they are choosing. Otherwise, tickets will automatically be rolled forward to 2021. For more information, email merlefest@wilkescc.edu, call 800-343-7857 or visit the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College.
