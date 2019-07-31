In August of 1969, Jonna Holston, a 16-year old living in Lowell, Mass., left a note to her mother:
“Going up to hear some music in Upstate New York, be back Monday.”
She took the family Buick, picked up three friends and wound up at Woodstock with 400,000 other people.
That legendary concert, a touchstone of the peace-and-love hippie era, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Aug. 15.
Through the years, the number of people who claim they were at Woodstock has ballooned beyond the original 400,000. But a few locals really were there, letting Sly and The Family Stone take them higher, mucking through knee-high mud and playing their part in a counterculture movement that embraced nonviolence and nonconformity.
“There was no doubt about it, this was the most incredible thing that we would probably ever experience in our lifetime,” Holston reflected. “Nobody was angry. Everyone was filthy and wet. Everyone was helpful, sharing. We had a sense that we were part of this movement.”
Upon leaving her home that August day, Holston had no idea that the three days she was about to spend in Bethel, N.Y., would evolve into such an historic happening. A record store in Lowell advertised the concert, and it sounded right up her alley. She spent $18 on a three-day pass and gathered up some friends.
Hordes of other kids were making the same pilgrimage. By the time Holston arrived, organizers were already feeling overwhelmed by the size of the crowd. They removed the barriers, making it a free concert. Holston was unprepared. She packed no food or water, thinking there would be loads of vendors. She also didn’t have a tent.
“We were wet for days. That’s the way it was,” she said.
When Holston returned home, she had to face her mother, whose Buick now had a concave roof, thanks to dancers climbing atop it.
“My mom just opened the door and said, ‘Everything you wore will have to be thrown away.’ I took a bath and went to bed and when I woke up the proverbial you-know-what hit the fan. I just did like a lawyer and defended it,” Holston said.
Holston, 66, moved to Kernersville in 1995 and works as an artist. She went to other big festivals through the years, with lots of provisions in tow. But nothing compares to what she experienced at Woodstock.
“I have to say that it was not the most fun I’ve had, but it was definitely the coolest, and I’m so grateful I did that,” she said.
Chip Copper still has his three tickets from Woodstock, each with a sticker price of $6.50.
In 1969, he was 18 years old, living in a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pa. A big rock music fan, Copper and a friend drove to the festival, getting there just in time to hear folk singer Richie Havens, whose opening set would have a profound impact on him.
“Growing up where I did, I hadn’t seen that many black performers,” Copper recalled.
The festival atmosphere was challenging. There was heavy rain, a chill in the air, few bathrooms, bad acid floating around and little room to move. At one point, Copper leaned against a post and closed his eyes.
“I felt a person leaning on me, and it was this boy, maybe 15, who had fallen asleep on my shoulder,” Copper said. “I set him on the ground, and he kept on sleeping.”
Some of his musical highlights from the festival include sets from Santana, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin.
The spirit of hope that Copper experienced at Woodstock guided him throughout his life. A physician assistant, Copper has worked as a medical missionary in Africa.
“There was a lot of hope and idealism there, and that has influenced the rest of my life,” he said. “Woodstock opened my mind to new ideas and got me out of my small way of thinking. And I think that was true of a lot of people”