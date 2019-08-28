LitFest
GREENSBORO — Hip hop radio station 102 JAMZ (WJMH) has announced that LitFest 2K19 will come to the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum complex at 8 p.m. Sept. 13.

The all-star lineup will include rappers Wale, NLE Choppa, O.T. Genasis and Stunna 4 Vegas. More artists will be announced.

Tickets are $25 to $80 and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.

For more information go to 102JAMZ.com.

