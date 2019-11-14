GREENSBORO — Legendary rock group KISS is winding down their final tour with a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on Feb. 8.
"End of the Road" tour tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale to the general public at noon Nov. 22 at livenation.com
Meet and greet experience tickets are on sale 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 19. KISS Army fan club presales are 10 a.m. Nov. 20 through 10 p.m. Nov. 21.
Visit www.kissonline.com for more information.
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS is one of the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
