Eight years ago, guitarist Daniel Seriff was in his mid-20s playing just about every gig he could and teaching a lot of private guitar lessons.
“In 2012, I probably played about 300 gigs. ... It was just crazy,” Seriff said.
These days, Seriff, now 34, teaches out of his private studio at his home in Winston-Salem but has cut down considerably on the number of gigs.
He taught at Guilford College for about five years as an adjunct professor. He is a graduate of UNC School of the Arts and recently graduated from the University of New Orleans with a master’s degree in jazz guitar.
While in New Orleans, he picked up some cool gigs.
“About a year and a half ago, I was playing with a great New Orleans piano player named John Gros,” he said. “We started touring all around.”
He also got to perform with singers Irma Thomas and Walter “Wolfman” Washington, as well as Big Chief Monk Boudreaux of the Golden Eagles, a Mardi Gras Indian tribe.
In late summer, Seriff will release his first solo album, which he expects will be self-titled. The seven-song album will feature four original songs and three covers.
“Once I Knew You” is an original jazz song he wrote featuring saxophonist, Brad Walker.
“It’s an up-tempo minor blues song with a couple of twists,” Seriff said.
Mark Lettieri, the guitarist from the band “Snarky Puppy,” is featured on a cover of Kurt Rosenwinkel’s “Minor Blues.”
“Far Love” is an original tune Seriff wrote that features extensive use of the Melodic Minor scale and local guitarist Matt Sickels. “Lady Bird,” the Tadd Dameron jazz classic, features world famous fusion guitarist, Tom Quayle, in an up-tempo funky fusion rendition.
“I recorded/engineered the entire record myself in my home studio called ‘I Shot The Sheriff Studios,’” Seriff said. “I also mixed the entire record myself. All of the work has been done in house at my studio in Winston or my studio in New Orleans.”
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I’m an avid improviser. Although I often get lumped into the “jazz” category, I’m a huge fan of most styles of music. I love to play as a session guitarist on recordings and love to teach. I can find beauty in almost all music. I find it equally as enjoyable to find the perfect guitar part to support a song, or play some silly guitar solo. I really enjoy the sound of music and fitting the right textures together in order to build a great track/song.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I started out learning classic rock songs when I was 13. I practiced a ton and loved playing. As I got better and better, I got interested in jazz and classical music. I did my undergrad in classical guitar while studying jazz and improvisation. I spent 10 years teaching, playing gigs and playing in a bunch of bands. In 2018, I decided to go back to get a master’s in guitar. I moved to New Orleans and attended UNO on a full ride scholarship. I just finished that, and I’m excited to get back to developing my voice on the instrument. Also, I’ve grown to love singing and I am currently taking voice lessons in order to grow my ability to front a band and release albums that I play and sing on.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: I love all kinds of music — anything from Miles Davis to Jackson Browne to Michael Landau. I listen to a diverse range of things and I am inspired by many of these artists. I would say I’m also influenced by reading. I really enjoy books on meditation and feel that meditation practice helps me get out of my own way and make the music I want to make.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Making time for everything that I want to do. I’m teaching 30-plus hours a week online. I’ve been teaching professionally online for the past two years during school. I just moved back (to Winston-Salem) from New Orleans and am regaining my footing after two very busy years of working constantly, touring and trying to wrap up my degree. I want to write, sing and record original and cover music regularly. Continue to teach my awesome students. I also am in the process of building an online lesson business on www.DanielSeriff.com that I hope will help people across the world. There are a lot of bad guitar lessons online. I hope to share with people the things that have helped me the most over the last 20 years of playing and teaching music.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: I feel like it gives my life purpose. Sharing music performances or sharing music with my students brings me so much joy. I think music transcends the barriers between humans. I don’t know a single person who doesn’t love at least some music. It’s healing and massively important for the world.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: I think it’s really important in this day and age to not box yourself into one thing. We need, more than ever, to be diverse. I’m so thankful that many years ago I needed to diversify in order to have a career in music.
