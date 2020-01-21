GREENSBORO — Singer and songwriter Emmylou Harris will speak and take questions Friday afternoon before her sold-out concert at UNCG later that night.
The masterclass and Q&A session will run from 3 to 4:15 p.m. Friday in the UNCG Auditorium.
The university said Harris will talk about her experience as a songwriter and performer. The event is intended for music students, but it's open to the general public. No tickets are required but seating is limited. Gavin Douglas, an associate professor of music at UNCG, will serve as moderator.
Harris — a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and winner of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award — attended UNCG in the 1960s.
She'll perform at 8 p.m. Friday at UNCG Auditorum. That concert is sold out.
