GREENSBORO — Elton John, the No. 1 top-performing solo male artist, will bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour to the Greensboro Coliseum on May 23.
Tickets for the coliseum show will be $69.50, $124.50 & $224.50.
The American Express pre-sale of tickets for card members begins at 10 a.m. Thursday and runs through 10 p.m. Nov. 18. Tickets go on public sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on EltonJohn.com.
The Greensboro date was among 24 new stops announced Wednesday on his sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. The tour will conclude in 2021.
"The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the most bombastic, elaborate, high-tech arena show he’s ever attempted," Rolling Stone magazine said.
The tour made a concert stop in Charlotte last week at the Spectrum Center.
John previously performed solo shows at the coliseum on Nov. 8, 1974. and July 13, 1976, said Andrew Brown, coliseum public relations manager. His April 28, 2001, concert there with Billy Joel attracted 21,935 fans, ranking it No. 6 among the coliseum's best-attended concerts.
John wraps 2019 with one of his most successful years to date. In addition to the tour, the film "Rocketman" has drawn commercial success and rave reviews, as has John’s memoir, "Me," which hit No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour marks the superstar’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. Kicking off to a sold-out crowd on Sept. 8, 2018, in Allentown, Pa., the tour has since received rave reviews in every market.
A limited number of exclusive VIP packages also will be available starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, on-stage photo opportunities at Elton John’s piano, backstage tours, limited-edition lithographs and custom merchandise.
For more information and to register in advance, visit EltonJohn.com.
