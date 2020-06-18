The 2020 Summer Music Series is canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership announced Thursday.
"We had explored many and all options, which is why we waited until June 18 to make this decision," said Jason Thiel, the group's president. "We wanted to continue with the event, but the key is that our events are large gatherings with peak attendance well over 1,000 people, and safety for everyone involved was our primary concern."
The series, which would have been in its 23rd season this year, consists of Downtown Jazz on Friday nights and Summer on Liberty on Saturday nights.
"We plan on returning to the event in the summer of 2021 as we have since it started in 1998," Thiel said, pointing out that the series "was vital in the resurgence of our downtown."
"The popular free concerts bring live music to downtown on Friday and Saturday nights from June to August," he said. "They have become a vital part of the fabric of the city, bringing people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds together in a spirit of celebration."
Photos: 2019 Annual Summer Music Series, opening night of Downtown Jazz
