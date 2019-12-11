When a band enters the Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy, they walk down the same aisle fans use to take their seats, passing big photos of local music legends en route to the stage.
“The Earle’s cool because it’s such an intimate kind of setting,” says Darren Nicholson, who plays mandolin and sings for Balsam Range. “There’s no backstage area. The way the stage is, you’re right there with the audience the whole time, and I love that.”
Balsam Range, an award-winning bluegrass band based in the mountains of western North Carolina, returns to the Earle Dec. 14. The concert will kick off the fourth season of the Surry Arts Council’s Blue Ridge and Beyond music series, which will also feature Sam Bush, the Earls of Leicester, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, the Isaacs and Pokey LaFarge. View the complete schedule at www.surryarts.org/shows/blueridgebeyond.html .
“It’s a nice theater, but it also has a feel like you’re playing in somebody’s living room,” Nicholson said.
Heather Elliott, who handles group tours and marketing for the Surry Arts Council, grew up in Mount Airy and remembers informal picking and singing at all kinds of gatherings.
“I didn’t realize until I went to college that everybody didn’t do that,” she said.
The county’s pervasive musical culture produced artists whose influence on traditional music and bluegrass far exceeded their celebrity. They include Tommy Jarrell and Fred Cockerham, who both played fiddle and banjo and influenced multiple generations of musicians.
“The tie-in for us is to continue to promote that kind of great traditional music,” Elliott said. “Not just Surry County — although we do that as well — because it is worldwide. It’s everywhere.”
Balsam Range has preserved and broadened bluegrass traditions since its formation almost 13 years ago in Haywood County, west of Asheville. The band takes its name from local mountains, the Great Balsam Range. Other members are Buddy Melton, who sings and plays fiddle; Tim Surrett on bass and dobro; Caleb Smith on guitar and vocals; and Marc Pruett on banjo.
“2020 will be 13 years the same five guys have been together,” Nicholson said. He spoke from Waynesville, where he was picking up the PA system for Balsam Range’s annual Art of Music Festival, which took place last weekend at Lake Junaluska.
The group plans to mark its anniversary next spring with a book documenting its history and a vinyl record collecting some of its best-loved songs. Balsam Range recently released a compilation of its gospel songs called “The Gospel Collection,” the band’s ninth album.
The record was the second from the group in 2019. Earlier this year Balsam Range released “Aeonic,” an album of all-new material that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart. The title is a word that Merriam-Webster defines as “lasting for an immeasurably or indefinitely long period of time,” celebrating the band’s longevity.
David Menconi wrote about “Aeonic” for Rolling Stone Country: “All five members have been around the block, repeatedly, with other bands, and they’re not especially flashy or cool. But Balsam Range crosses plenty of boundaries, hitting a deft balance between the revered traditions of old-school bluegrass and the hopped-up eclecticism of contemporary newgrass.”
Those attributes have helped Balsam Range rack up a number of awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA), including Entertainer of the Year in 2018. Top IBMA awards also went to Melton (Male Vocalist) and Surrett (Bass Player). The group has won a total of 13 IBMA awards.
Group members have collaborated with a wide variety of performers. Nicholson recently went to the studio to sing with Roland White, a member of the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame who started performing in the 1950s. Balsam Range backed Jim Lauderdale for a track on his forthcoming album “When Carolina Comes Home Again,” a celebration of the singer’s home state that will feature him teaming up with several North Carolina artists.
Nicholson has crossed paths with a number of country music legends over the years. Before Balsam Range formed in 2007, he toured with country singer Alecia Nugent. They performed regularly at the Grand Ole Opry and toured with Merle Haggard.
“I’ve gotten to see the world because of bluegrass and meet so many great people,” Nicholson said. “That’s why I love it. I’ll play bluegrass till I die.”
