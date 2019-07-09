The Avett Brothers (copy)

The Avett Brothers performed at the 2019 MerleFest. Brothers Scott Avett (left) and Seth Avett started the band in Concord.

 Amy Harris/The Associated Press

GREENSBORO — The Avett Brothers are returning to the Greensboro Coliseum to help ring in 2020.

The Grammy-nominated folk rock band from Concord will perform at the coliseum on New Year's Eve. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts an hour later.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. General admission tickets range from $49.50 to $89.50. Reserved tickets are $79.50. For more information, go to the coliseum's website.

The band last played a New Year's Eve show at the coliseum in 2015.

Their next studio album "Closer Than Together" will be released on Oct. 24.

On June 13, they released a video for the song "High Steppin'" that will be on the album.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Load comments