HIGH POINT — The Arts Splash concert series kick-off concert with The Tams has been canceled.

The concert had been scheduled to live stream on Sunday.

The High Point Arts Council, which puts on the series, said in a release The Tams are unable to travel out of state due to the coronavirus.

The next concert in the series features the Brooke McBride Band is still scheduled to stream live at 6 p.m. June 28 on the High Point Arts Council Facebook page.

The Arts Council said remaining Arts Splash dates will be based on state and local pandemic restrictions. Concerts that cannot be held at venues may be streamed.

For more information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 27 or visit www.highpointarts.org.

