At the start of the decade, it looked like North Carolina might become a major hub of film activity, with "The Hunger Games" (2012) and "Iron Man 3" (2013) among the blockbusters shot in the state. Film incentives were changed drastically in 2014, and much of the production moved to Georgia, but there were still some movies being made here throughout the 2010s.
"This last decade in terms of film making in the city and how the incentives have changed the market can be summed up in the words of Charles Dickens 'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...'," said Rebecca Clark, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Film Commission.
"We had a terrific incentive at the start of the decade and were able to recruit all sizes and types of films. The decade started out on a positive upward swing when we recruited the first Hallmark TV movie 'The Shunning' to Winston-Salem, directed by Michael Landon Jr." They were also able to draw movies starring Eddie Redmayne, Emily Blunt and Colin Firth that were produced largely in Wilmington to film partially in the Piedmont Triad.
In 2012, she said, her office scouted just about every single farm in the Piedmont Triad and other sites to recruit the Matthew Weiner film “Are You Here” starring Owen Wilson, Zach Galiafinakis and Amy Poehler. Other movies shot in the Triad later in the decade included "One and Two" (2015) with Kiernan Shipka, "The Longest Ride" (2015) with Scott Eastwood, and "The Disappointments Room" (2016) with Kate Beckinsale, and "Abundant Acreage Available" (2017) with Amy Ryan.
