Eight months ago, “The Hunt” became the center of controversy, with pundits even up to the White House complaining about its premise, which from advance word involved liberal elites who kidnap conservatives and put them on a sprawling “manor” where they will be hunted for sport. After some furor, including complaints that it was pandering to a liberal fantasy, it was pulled from the schedule.
Now, the movie — directed by Craig Zobel, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts — is finally getting released. And it’s nowhere near as inflammatory as some pundits had feared. It’s more or less a remake of “The Most Dangerous Game,” the durable 1924 story that has been the inspiration for many films over the years, with some cartoonish depictions of both extremes of the political spectrum thrown in.
As an absurdist action/horror film, it’s a serviceable, briskly-paced hour and a half of action with some jolts and twists thrown in, as well as some over-the-top gore. As a satire, it’s not as clever a film as it seems to want to be, despite a script by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, the folks behind last year’s terrific “Watchmen” HBO miniseries.
A group of strangers are abducted, waking up gagged and deposited in a field with some weapons and no idea where they are. They head off in different directions, some managing to survive and others quickly meeting a gruesome fate.
The complaints of eight months ago largely missed the point. The movie doesn’t side with the elites, who are mostly parodies, debating about caviar and politically correct terminology and trying to be ruthless hunters while not knowing how to use their weapons.
The conservatives who are their targets are the heroes of the story, particularly Betty Gilpin of “GLOW” as Crystal, an ex-military badass who quickly figures out what’s going on, if not exactly why, and turns the tables on her captors.
Other members of the group include Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, and Ethan Suplee (“My Name Is Earl”) as a particularly caricaturish conspiracy nut whose podcasts about a vast liberal conspiracy may just turn out to be true.
The elites include Glenn Howerton, best known as the smarmy Dennis on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and here playing a character who may be a more successful version of Dennis; and Steve Coulter, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts who is a dependable character actor. They’re mostly incompetent, but the leader of their group, the devious Athena (Hilary Swank), may be a match for Crystal.
Zobel worked with fellow UNCSA alumnus David Gordon Green on such acclaimed films as “George Washington” and “All the Real Girls,” and went on to make his own films, including writing and directing the clever 2007 film “Great World of Sound” and the unsettling 2012 drama “Compliance,” as well as directing the melancholic post-apocalyptic 2015 drama “Z For Zachariah.” He also directed episodes of such TV shows as “American Gods,” “The Leftovers” and “Westworld.”
“The Hunt” comes from Blumhouse Productions, the company behind such low-budget but compelling horror films as “Paranormal Activity,” “Insidious,” “Get Out” and the “Purge” series, the latter of which also blended social satire with the scares, but did so more effectively.
