AT HOME FILM FEST: “Resistance,” a movie that had been scheduled to run during this year’s RiverRun International Film Festival, will be released on digital platforms and Cable VOD this Friday, March 27. The movie, which is set during World War II, features Jesse Eisenberg as Marcel Marceau, later a world-famous mime and then a young struggling actor helping a network trying to save the lives of thousands of orphans whose parents were killed by Nazis.

Tim Clodfelter

Tags

Load comments