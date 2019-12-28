Jan. 10-11: RiverRun Retro is bringing “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and guest artist Veronica Cartwright to Hanesbrands Theatre, Winston-Salem, at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, and to RED Cinemas, Greensboro, at 5 p.m. Jan. 11. On a personal note “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1978) is what got me interested in fitness. Cartwright and Brooke Adams run for hours — in high heels! I figured I’d better get moving, or I’d never be able to outrun the aliens. “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” a science-fiction horror film, also features Donald Sutherland, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy. The plot involves a San Francisco health inspector and his colleague who discover that humans are being replaced by alien duplicates, each a perfect copy of the person replaced but devoid of human emotion. RiverRun will present Cartwright with its Masters of Cinema award at the Winston-Salem screening event. Tickets are $12 at www.riverrunfilm.com.
