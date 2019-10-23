St. Andrews Presbyterian, 357 Old Hollow Road, tonight starting at 5:45 with a pizza dinner, followed by games and then trunk or treat starting at 7:30 p.m.
Ardmore Moravian Fall Festival, 2013 W. Academy St., With Trunk or Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad St., 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
New Friendship Baptist Church, 4258 Old Lexington Road, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pfafftown Christian Halloween Carnival and Trunk or Treat, 3323 Transou Road in Pfafftown, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 1338 Old Hollow Road, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
La Petite Academy, 2011 Bethabara Road, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Animal C.A.R.E. Foundation, Midway Town Center, 11141 Old U.S. 52, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Robinhood Baptist Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat, 5422 Robinhood Road, 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween (Oct. 31).
Antioch Baptist Church, 931 Palmer Lane, 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
Fresh Fire Worship Center, 1538 Waughtown St., 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
