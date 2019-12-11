PUTZ

The putz at Unity Moravian Church includes the classic manger scene.

 Lisa O’Donnell

MORAVIAN CHRISTMAS: No one does Christmas like the Moravians. On Dec. 15, Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Road, Lewisville, will have a free open house, starting at 3 p.m. It will include a craft fair, hands-on craft activities for kids, a children’s Lovefeast at 4:30 p.m. and a candle service. The church has a beautiful “putz,” a nativity scene filled with several pieces that will be on display. Chicken pies and baked goods will be for sale, and there will be free sugar cake, cookies and hot cocoa.

