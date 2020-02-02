In late 2013, a new musical with book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak made its way to Broadway.
Based on a 1907 novel, “The Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” found an audience as well as the Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Book in 2014. The production ran for more than two years.
On Friday, The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will put the dark comedy on the Reynolds Place Theatre stage for a two-weekend run.
Chad Edwards is directing “Gentleman’s Guide” for Little Theatre. He has cast Richard “Trey” Cameron as Monty, Seph Schonekas as The D’Ysquith Family, Kaitlyne Colbert as Sibella and Kira Arrington as Phoebe.
Also in the cast are Heidi Shafer (Miss Shingle) and ensemble members Taylor Bechtold, Leanna Daley, Patrick Daley, Miriam Davie and Isaac Hampton.
Edwards had seen the touring show twice and found himself enjoying the character changes. “And the ensemble really does a nice job in this show. For me, I have always said it’s Monty Python meets Gilbert and Sullivan, along with a few layers that make it its own story.”
Schonekas offered a concise synopsis.
“The basic premise is there’s a guy named Monty Navarro who, as the story opens, has just lost his mother,” he said. “He finds out that he is of a disinherited line of a very aristocratic, noble British family in early 1900s England.
“Monty is very much in love with a woman who won’t give him the time of day because their social classes are not similar. He seeks help from his relations to see what he can do to elevate his station, and those relations begin to mysteriously disappear. Meanwhile, Monty climbs the social ladder as a result.”
Cameron plays the devious Monty while Schonekas, often at a rapid pace, plays the various members of the D’Ysquith (pronounced “dice — kwith”) noble family.
“And as much fun as Trey and I are having, audiences are going to be astounded by the two leading ladies. Gorgeous, stunning voices,” Schonekas added.
Unlike their director, Schonekas and Cameron were not thoroughly aware of “Gentleman’s Guide” and its storyline.
“While I had some familiarity, I didn’t know the entirety of the score,” Schonekas said. But he was aware of the unique requirements of the one role.
“I became very curious about it back when it was on its Broadway run,” he said. “I saw the character that Jefferson Mays played, and I thought, ‘that has got to be one of the most challenging things to do in musical theater.’ But it looks like a blast!”
He really didn’t think a community theater might be brave enough to take it on. “I’m very excited and very, very lucky that I managed to get the role for this version!”
Cameron had only seen one song performed on the Tony Awards show.
When Schonekas called him during the auditions and encouraged him to come out, though, he took a chance. It’s his first time working with Little Theatre, though he has performed in shows at Theatre Alliance and many at Community Theatre of Greensboro, where he now works. Auditions and callbacks “were really a lot of fun, and now I’m playing one of the largest roles I’ve ever had.”
As a result, Cameron is pleased that there is an intermission “because it’s one of the only three times I get to come off stage.”
Schonekas is on and off stage quite a bit. “I get to leave quite often,” he said.
But, as Cameron pointed out, “you come right back on in a different costume.”
With the many characters Schonekas will play, costume design — by Tara Raczenski, aided by Jeannette Brown and RoseLynne Bowman, along with Thao Nguyen for wig and make-up design — becomes critical.
“In one scene alone, I play five characters, one of them twice. And my costume changes are, at times, two sentences long,” Schonekas said. “I love the show, but if I said I didn’t have a little bit of anxiety about those costume changes, I would be lying.”
The rest of the support team includes Rick Hendricks (music director), Becky Zayas (choreographer), Bland Wade (set), Shawn Hooper (lights) and Jenny Lawrence (sound). Elizabeth Rief is the stage manager.
“I felt like I won the lottery,” Edwards said about his cast and technical team. “I feel that I’m well-supported and we’re ready to handle anything that might come up.”
