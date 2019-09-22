The 2019-20 broadcast network TV season starts in earnest tonight, with the debuts of new shows and season premieres on four networks. Here’s a rundown of what to expect and what new shows might conflict with your current favorites:
8 p.m.
ABC: “Dancing With the Stars,” already on;
CBS: “The Neighborhood,” starting its second season tonight;
NBC: “The Voice,” starting its 17th season tonight;
Fox: “9-1-1,” starting its third season tonight;
CW: “All American,” starting its second season Oct. 7.
8:30 p.m.
CBS: “Bob (Hearts) Abishola,” debuting tonight: The latest series from uber-producer Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Mom”) is a sweet-hearted sitcom about a bombastic cardiac patient who falls head over heels for his nurse, a no-nonsense Nigerian immigrant, after she helps him recuperate after a heart attack. Billy Gardell (“Mike & Molly,” “Young Sheldon”) plays Bob, while Folake Olowofoyeku (“Transparent,” “Death Race 2050”) plays Abishola.
9 p.m.
CBS: “All Rise,” debuting tonight: This courtroom drama follows a newly appointed judge (Simone Missick) who comes to the bench after a career as deputy district attorney. The show looks at, as CBS describes it, “the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.”
Fox: “Prodigal Son,” debuting tonight: This quirky twist on the crime drama genre features Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, a criminal psychologist who has made a career tracking down murderers, using skills he learned from his dysfunctional family — most notably his father, a notorious serial killer played by a scene-stealing Michael Sheen (“Good Omens”), who is charming but deadly and lends his expertise to his son. Malcolm is a genius in his field, but some of his coworkers fear the apple may not have fallen far from the tree.
CW: “Black Lightning,” starting its third season Oct. 7
10 p.m.
ABC: “The Good Doctor,” starting its third season tonight;
CBS: “Bull,” starting its fourth season tonight;
NBC: “Bluff City Law,” debuting tonight: This earnest legal drama follows a father/daughter team of lawyers (Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Smits) who must get past their turbulent relationship to work together and fight injustice after years of barely being on speaking terms.
