Artists love their moms, and they love their music, so we have combined the two to help you get ready for Mother’s Day on May 10.
You may not be able to take her to lunch because of the COVID-19 shut-downs, but you can serenade your mother from a safe distance or send a YouTube video. Music makes everything better.
Harriet Cohen, co-owner of the Tattoo Archive over on Fourth Street, shared her thigh-high “Mummy” tattoo with us for the cover photo and talked about her favorite mom song.
She said that Mummy is Canadian for Mom.
“Mama Told Me Not to Come,” written by Randy Newman, recorded by the Three Dog Night
“Because my mother was always telling what I could and couldn’t do!” Cohen said.
“Mama Tried,” Merle Haggard (and others)
Cohen’s partner in the Tattoo Archive, Chuck Eldridge, likes “Mama Tried,” because it’s the story of a wayward son.
In this partly autobiographical song, the adult Haggard takes responsibility for ignoring his mom’s wisdom and ending up in prison by age 21.
“Mother,” John Lennon
Joshua West, an award-winning AltFolk singer-songwriter, performs throughout North Carolina and the Southeast.
“One of my favorite mother songs is ‘Mother’ by John Lennon,” West said. “And ‘Julia’ is about his mother too.”
West’s mom, Cathy Gunter, lives in Thomasville.
West has another favorite song about parenting, a song that he wrote about his son. “Little Me” makes both him and his wife, Anneli West, cry every time he plays it, he said.
The song goes: ”Now everyone says you’re a ‘little me,’
but I like to think you’re a little more
Every single day, I can see
what I was put here for
And before I know it,
you won’t be little anymore.”
Joshua released his second album, “Uncertain Times” in 2016, and the single, “Mountains are Calling” in 2018. He is currently working on two full-length albums for release later in 2020.
“Pleasant Memories,” Johnny Cash (and others)
For Brent Naylor, the lead singer of local band Wafer Thin, this was an easy choice.
“My mom, Maxine Naylor, often sang while she cooked or did house work,” Naylor said. “Hymns to pop tunes were in her repertoire. One song mom sang that stands out to me is the hymn ‘Precious Memories.’ Anytime I hear that song I think of my mom and the love she provides to our family.”
Asked about his favorite rendition, he chose the Johnny Cash recording on LP that his family had. “Jim Reeves, Dolly and Alan Jackson all did great versions of the song.”
“Roses for Mama,” Red Sovine
“It is probably THE tear jerker song of all time,” said Richard Boyd, the lead singer of the bo-stevens. “And there is a lesson to never take your mother for granted.”
“Harper Valley PTA,” Jeannie C. Riley (and others)
“I think a lot of moms love the song ‘Harper Valley PTA,’” said musician Michelle Belanger of The Mystery Hillbillies. “I see right many women singing every word each time I play it at a gig.”
Belanger also said there a couple of Loretta Lynn songs that are fun for moms, including “Sweet Thang” and “You’re The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly.” Her own mom would have been 94 if she were still alive, and some of her favorites included jazz standards, “How Great Thou Art,” and “What a Wonderful World.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.