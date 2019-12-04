MISTLETOE RUN

Runners bundle up each year for the annual Mistletoe Run that starts at Hanes Park.

RUN RUDOLPH RUN: The 36th annual Mistletoe Run, one of the city’s signature running events, will be Dec. 7, with a Fun Run starting at 7:30 a.m., followed by the the half-marathon at 8 a.m., and the 5-K at 8:15 a.m. Presented by the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, the runs start near Hanes Park. The half-marathon course heads into Buena Vista, Reynolda Gardens and into Wake Forest University before looping back. Lots of runners adorn themselves with reindeer antlers and bells, imbuing the race with a fun and festive spirit. For more information, visit http://ymcamistletoe.org/.

