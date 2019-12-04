RUN RUDOLPH RUN: The 36th annual Mistletoe Run, one of the city’s signature running events, will be Dec. 7, with a Fun Run starting at 7:30 a.m., followed by the the half-marathon at 8 a.m., and the 5-K at 8:15 a.m. Presented by the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, the runs start near Hanes Park. The half-marathon course heads into Buena Vista, Reynolda Gardens and into Wake Forest University before looping back. Lots of runners adorn themselves with reindeer antlers and bells, imbuing the race with a fun and festive spirit. For more information, visit http://ymcamistletoe.org/.
Lisa O'Donnell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.