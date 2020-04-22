It won’t be the same as sitting in front of the Doc and Merle Watson Theatre in Wilkesboro, but for those missing MerleFest this weekend, a rebroadcast of Doc’s last festival in 2012 might help soothe the loss.
The rebroadcast will feature music from the Watson and Cabin stages with performances from Vince Gill, Sam Bush, Los Lobos, Punch Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Alison Krauss & Union Station.
Fans can stream for free at MerleFest.org starting Thursday at 1 p.m. and Friday-Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Also, on Saturday at 2:45 p.m., MerleFest favorites, The Waybacks will stream its 2019 Hillside Album Hour on its Facebook page. The day and time represent the time that the band was scheduled to perform this year. Each year, the progressive folk band picks an album to play in its entirety on the Hillside Stage. Which album the band will play remains a tightly guarded secret.
In 2019, The Waybacks performed Led Zeppelin IV, with guests Sam Bush, Jens Kruger and Tony Williamson.
Incidentally, Relish asked Michael Nash, the band’s manager, what album The Waybacks were planning to play this year. As expected, he declined to reveal the title, saying that it might be the band’s choice in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.