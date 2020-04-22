WLIKESBORO — Since 1988, when it began as a tribute to Doc Watson’s son, MerleFest gained a reputation for showcasing the high lonesome sound of the mountains.
But there was never anything lonesome about MerleFest.
The 33rd MerleFest was set to start today with performances from Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss, leading off what promised to be another soul-stirring weekend of music, closing with a main stage performance on Sunday from John Prine, who died earlier this month from COVID-19.
But more than the music — and the music is magical — MerleFest is a big reunion, an Old Home Week crammed into four days.
On the fourth weekend of April, a glorious gathering of fiddlers and farmers, cloggers and campers, hillbillies and hippies from across the world congregate, transforming the campus of Wilkes Community College into sacred ground.
Guitarist Jack Lawrence, who played with Doc Watson for years, is one of five musicians who has performed at every MerleFest (the others are Sam Bush, Joe Smothers, Jerry Douglas and Peter Rowan, according to Lawrence).
For him, MerleFest represents the kick off to festival season, the busiest time of the year for many musicians, who tend to stay holed up at home or in a studio during the winter.
“MerleFest is going to be missed greatly, from the standpoint of seeing all my friends and hearing them play,” Lawrence said. “It’s a special place to me because I spent so many years playing with Doc, and Merle was a close friend of mine. He actually hired me to play with Doc. So the roots run really deep for me.”
Last week, I headed up to the grounds of the community college to nose around, in search of something — the lingering spirit of Doc, I suppose — unsure if I could even get in.
As I drove up U.S. 421, all the visual reminders were there — the crisp blue sky, the soft green of new leaves, the panoramic view of the Brushy Mountains that reveals itself just before Red White and Blue Road — awakening in me this feeling that I was about to settle into a stadium chair and listen to Sam Bush flail on mandolin, something I’ve done many times in the 25 years or so that I have been coming to MerleFest.
In normal years, I’d see Volkswagen vans and Subaru Outbacks splattered with stickers proclaiming “My Grass is Blue” or “Paddle Faster I Hear Banjos,” the marks of fellow pilgrims heading toward the festival, but as it was, the road was mostly empty as people heeded the order to stay at home.
Luckily, the campus was open, and I drove along a stretch of road where people vend tie-dye clothing, handmade soap, hemp jewelry and T-shirts with funny slogans.
Stripped of the musicians, the fans, the stadium chairs and sound and light rigs, the grounds of MerleFest looked more like a sprawling, well-maintained municipal park.
A smattering of walkers and runners made loops around a trail on the perimeter of the grounds, the only noise the hum of a lawnmower near the Creekside Stage. I chatted with a few walkers about what it means to lose MerleFest for one year, and both women sort of took deep breaths and shook their heads, their sadness palpable.
For locals, MerleFest is a big reunion, a chance to reconnect with friends, they told me. Wilkes County has lost so much, they said, mentioning the old NASCAR race in North Wilkesboro, Holly Farms Chicken and the headquarters of Lowe’s Home Improvement.
MerleFest is probably this hardscrabble county’s last big point of pride, the kind of event that attracts global superstars such as James Taylor, Dolly Parton and Elvis Costello. Rolling Stone magazine called it the “gold standard” of bluegrass and Americana festivals.
The loss cuts deep in a lot of ways.
Economically, the 75,000 people who attend at least one day of the festival pour about $12 million in the area, Jeff Cox, the president of Wilkes Community College told the Wilkes Journal Patriot. For many nonprofit organizations and civic groups that sell food, MerleFest is their biggest moneymaker, funding such things as scholarships, classroom technology and medicine for some of the region’s impoverished people.
The Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission has been selling Tex Mex food at MerleFest for about 23 years, bringing in about $12,000 annually, a substantial chunk of its budget.
Dare Stromer, the executive director, told me the money is used to help people pay their rent and buy medicine.
“There’s no way we can make it up,” she said.
Though MerleFest has grown substantially since 1988 when a few flatbed trailers served as a makeshift stage, it has maintained the air of a homegrown, family-friendly festival, with a strict ban on alcohol. When I was younger and wanted to drink a few — OK, several — beers in the course of a 12-hour day, that used to irritate me.
I’m no teetotaler, but I’ve seen plenty of drunks ruin a good concert, and I came to appreciate the ban. MerleFest is not Bonnaroo, mercifully. It’s one reason you see so many kids running around MerleFest.
I brought my daughters there as toddlers, and when they grew older and wanted to go on their own, I knew they would be safe.
I spent about 30 minutes poking around the grounds. I didn’t see anything particularly special, but it was fun to peek onto the stage that had given me so many wonderful musical moments — Emmylou Harris and Spyboy in 1997 (I was wearing a trash bag to ward off a cold rain on a Sunday morning); Dolly Parton in 2001 (she swallowed a bug mid-song; my newly potty-trained daughter peed on my leg during ‘I Will Always Love You’ and I Will Never Forgive Her); David Grisman in 2004 (I damn-near levitated) to name a few.
Yes, it’s a pretty spot, but it felt empty and a little sad without the people, the musicians and that high lonesome sound that connects us all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.