Feb. 7, 9, 11: Renowned opera conductor Steven White, who has regularly conducted at the Metropolitan Opera, will lead UNC School of the Arts’ presentation of Mozart’s “La Clemenza di Tito.” Love, passion, jealousy, deception, revenge and forgiveness reveal themselves in Mozart’s final opera. Directed by Steven LaCosse, managing director of the Fletcher Opera Institute at UNCSA, and featuring singers from the opera program, as well as the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra, with scenic design, lighting, costumes, wigs and makeup by students in UNCSA’s School of Design and Production. Shows will be 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St. Tickets are $25, $20 for students at www.uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298?

@LynnFelder

