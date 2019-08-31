If you’ll forgive a bit of self-promotion — or even if you won’t — this column made it into a recent installment of Merriam Webster’s Word of the Day.
The Aug. 28 edition of the dictionary website’s daily column was devoted to the adjective “irascible,” as in “marked by hot temper and easily provoked anger.” As an example of the phrase, the site cited a June column in the “Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal,” in which I used the phrase to describe the character Adam Baldwin played on the TV show “Firefly” and the movie “Serenity.”
You can find out more, including the curious history of that word, at www.merriam-webster.com/word-of-the-day/irascible-2019-08-28.
