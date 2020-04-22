Melissa Etheridge was finishing up her oatmeal in her home office in Los Angeles when Relish reached her by phone.
She had been scheduled to play at MerleFest on Saturday — before the annual festival was canceled because of COVID-19 — but she’s not letting a little thing like canceled concerts get her down.
Etheridge has been electrifying and rocking audiences since before 1988, the year she released her eponymous album. It brought her her first Grammy nomination for “Bring Me Some Water.”
She won her first Grammy for “Ain’t It Heavy” from the album, “Never Enough” in 1993. Later that year, she released her mainstream breaktrhrough album “Yes I Am.”
The songs “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window” reached the top 30 in the U.S., and “Come to My Window” won Etheridge a second Grammy. She also came out as gay that year.
Etheridge spent 2004 battling breast cancer.
At the 2005 Grammy Awards, she returned to the stage and performed a tribute to Janis Joplin with “Piece of My Heart,” while bald from chemotherapy. That performance inspired the India.Arie song “I Am Not My Hair” about Etheridge.
Later that year, Etheridge released her first greatest hits album, “The Road Less Traveled,” which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200. Her latest studio album is “The Medicine Show.”
She had planned to play mostly her hits and one or two songs from the new album at MerleFest. Instead, she has been performing on her Facebook page and her website — www.melissaetheridge.com — since the nearly nationwide COVID-19 shut-down started mid-March.
Her daily “Concerts From Home” are at 6 p.m. and include songs, some old, some brand-new, as in: “I wrote this last night.”
Etheridge is a kind of triple threat — a great singer-songwriter, and an accomplished guitarist.
“I can play everything on the (12-string) Ovation,” she said. “But I’ve got to have the Fender too. A girl has got to have both.”
The voice and the playing express an ungovernable passion that’s as fresh and compelling now as it was 30 years ago.
The song, “Wild and Lonely” from the 1990s says, “Don’t you wanna save me? Don’t you wanna stone me?”
“I think women in general have a lot more pent-up passion than we let on,” she said. “I decided a long time ago — I came from such a repressed background — that I was going to let it out.”
Her passion extends to her political beliefs and her love for the planet.
In 2007, she won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “I Need to Wake Up” from the Al Gore documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” about climate change.
“I have lived my whole career feeling on the outside of everything,” she said. “My journey was from growing up in the Midwest — it was very Kansas, very plain.”
Her father was a high-school teacher. Her mother worked at an army base and managed to move into computers.
“She had this successful but miserable ’70s life,” Etheridge said. “I had a sister who was very troubled, and everything was repressed.
“I turned inside to my music. I’m strong, I’m expressing my anger, and then I’m gay.
“I played music night after night. I learned what people liked. I just got this life education.”
In her concerts, even in the largest halls, can appear to be looking straight at you. “In high school, I used to play in bar bands, and nobody was looking at me,” Etheridge said, with a laugh. “They would be dancing and living their life, and just I imagined I was on a big stage, so I looked straight out at them, and as the stages got bigger and bigger, I just kept looking.”
