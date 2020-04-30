Digital channel ME-TV (Memorable Entertainment Television) is great comfort food in times like these, with its assortment of classic TV shows. And starting Sunday (May 3, 2020), the channel is celebrating the month of May with a Mayberry theme, including episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show," "Gomer Pyle USMC" and "Mayberry RFD," plus appearances by cast members on "The Love Boat," 'Matlock" and "The Carol Burnett Show."
Sunday's lineup, kicking off the "Month of Mayberry" marathon, has two hours of premiere episodes:
5 p.m.: "The Andy Griffith Show: The New Housekeeper," the episode that introduced Aunt Bee and told us why Opie is so attached to her (though he wasn't at first).
5:30 p.m.: "The Andy Griffith Show: Gomer Pyle USMC," which spun off genial Gomer to his own series.
6 p.m.: "Gomer Pyle USMC: Gomer Overcomes the Obstacle Course," the first actual episode of the spinoff.
6:30 p.m.: "Mayberry RFD: Andy and Helen Get Married," the first episode of the second spinoff, which opened with the long-awaited wedding and a guest appearance by Don Knotts for added star power.
On weekdays, there will be mini-marathons at 8 and 8:30 p.m. each night devoted to specific characters, such as "All About Andy" (May 4-8); "The Fife is Right" (May 11-15); "Opie Dokie" (May 18-22) and "The Bee Team" (May 25-29), followed at 9 by episodes of "Gomer Pyle" and at 11 p.m. (from May 4 to 15) by "Carol Burnett" episodes. There will also be weekday morning marathons of "Andy" (7 a.m., focusing on color episodes), "Mayberry RFD" (7:30 a.m.), and "Matlock" episodes at 10 a.m. daily.
After this weekend, Sunday early evenings are devoted to "The Love Boat," with episodes at 5 and 6 p.m. each day: May 10, with Don Knotts wooing Julie Newmar at 5 and with Andy Griffith sharing a cruise with Andy Warhol at 6. Then on May 17, Jim Nabors stars in a two-part episode. On May 24, episodes guest star Ronnie Schell and Ken Berry.
The festivities continue all month, leading up the May 31 broadcast of the 1986 reunion special "Return to Mayberry."
The complete schedule can be found at metv.com/mayberry. ME-TV is available on channel 1245 on Spectrum Cable and over the air for antenna users at channel 12-2.
