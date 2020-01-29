Britt Harper Uzzell

Guitarist Britt “Snüzz” Uzzell is seen here at his home in Germanton.

 Walt Unks/Journal

WITH A BANG: Martha Bassett’s popular monthly show at The Reeves Theater in Elkin will kick off its third season on Feb. 1 with a stellar lineup featuring Bill and the Belles, Abigail Dowd and a rare public performance from Snüzz. Bassett will perform a few songs on her own and with some of the other performers in a show that is designed to mimic an old-time radio show. Tickets start at $20. A beautiful restored theater in downtown Elkin, the Reeves is at 129 W. Main St. For more information, visit www. reevestheater.com.

