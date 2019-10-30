20180211w_fea_bestbets

Martha Bassett at the Reeves Theater in Elkin.

 Christine Rucker

SEASON FINALE: The final Martha Bassett Show of the season will be on Nov. 2 at The Reeves, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. A veteran of the Winston-Salem music scene, Bassett will be joined by Sam Baker, Emily Scott Robinson, and Rex McGee and Family. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets start at $20. The show is evocative of an old-time radio show with advertisements and lots of interplay among the musicians. Baker, the headliner, is a songwriter and storyteller from the prairies of Texas. For more information, visit www.reevestheater.com.

