When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday
What: Marketplace is planning a “Free Epic Halloween Party” with “meet and treat” options with more than 20 costumed characters including superheroes, princesses, and more; party activities including free face painting, balloon characters, music and candy; and free movie screenings at Marketplace Cinemas immediately after the event, including “The Lion King,” “Ad Astra,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” A kiosk in Marketplace Mall will be distributing tickets from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
