'The Muppets Movie' 1979

“The Muppet Movie” (1979) will be shown at Marketplace Cinema’s drive-in theater.

 Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

LIGHT THE LIGHTS: This is the opening weekend for the Marketplace Drive-In Cinema, a revamped version of the classic drive-in in the age of social distancing. Patrons at the theater will sit in their cars to watch movies projected on a screen on the wall of the theater, at Marketplace Mall. The opening weekend films will be two 1970s favorites, “Smokey and the Bandit” on Friday night and “The Muppet Movie” on Saturday night, both starting about dusk (about 8:45 p.m.). Patrons must buy their tickets in advance, $20 a carload, and reserve a parking space. Food trucks and vendors will be on hand. For details and to order tickets, go to www.facebook.com/MarketplaceCinemasWSNC/

Tim Clodfelter

