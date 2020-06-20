NBC has renewed “Manifest,” a thriller about the crew and passengers on an airplane who survive a mysterious event, for a third season. The cast includes Jared Grimes, an actor from High Point, in a recurring role as a man who forms a church that believes divine intervention was involved in what happened to the flight. Grimes is an alumnus of the Community Theatre of Greensboro and the New York Youth Tap Ensemble of Chapel Hill, and has appeared in various Broadway productions and on TV shows including “Boardwalk Empire” and “Fringe.”
To borrow a catchphrase from an old Oldsmobile ad, this is not your father’s “Perry Mason.” (And I say this as someone who remembers his father eagerly catching “Perry Mason” reruns on afternoon television).
HBO’s edgy new take on “Perry Mason,” debuting at 9 p.m. today, takes viewers back to Depression-era Los Angeles circa 1931, when the iconic lawyer was an investigator working for a seasoned, but perhaps too complacent, defense attorney played by John Lithgow. The young, headstrong Perry — played by Matthew Rhys of “The Americans” — is down and out, having to scrape together a living taking on dubious private investigation cases and dealing with alcoholism and PTSD from the First World War. He’s gruff, aggressive, adversarial and deeply troubled, but beneath it all maintains a strong moral compass. A case involving the murder of a toddler in a botched kidnapping seems open-and-shut at first, but Perry discovers a sinister conspiracy at work and sets out to find the truth.
The show has decidedly adult themes, with nudity, profanity and violence that would shock fans of the more genial 1957-66 legal drama starring Raymond Burr. The character started out in detective stories by Erle Stanley Gardner dating back to 1933, and had previously been the subject of fairly generic movies in the ‘30s and a radio show in the ‘40s before the TV series made Perry Mason a pop culture icon.
Chris Chalk, a UNC-Greensboro alumnus and Asheville native, joins the storyline on the HBO version starting with next week’s second episode, playing Paul Drake. In the original series, Drake was Perry’s trusted investigator. Here, he is a black beat cop in 1931 who faces overt racism in the police department and in life, but is determined to prove himself and his investigative skills. He becomes involved in the case after uncovering a key clue.
Comedians will go head-to-head in “Tournament of Laughs,” a new competition series making its debut at 10 p.m. today on TBS. Over the course of seven episodes, performers will face off in a single-elimination bracket-style tournament, creating, producing and self-filming their own video shorts. A home audience will then vote for who moves to the next round. The competitors include Margaret Cho, Jeff Ross, Gilbert Gottfried, the Sklar Brothers, Piff the Magic Dragon, Michael Rapaport, Sarah Tiana and Judah Friedlander.
