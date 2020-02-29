March 31: UNCSA Presents will present “The Choir of Man” 7:30 p.m. March 31 at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. “The Choir of Man” sings everything — pub tunes, folk, Broadway, and classic rock from such artists as Paul Simon, Adele and Queen. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a pint-filled good time that combines harmonies, dance and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. Imported from the U.K. Tickets are $20-$65 at www.unsca.edu or 336-721-1945.

