YOU CAN’T RESIST LYLE: Lyle Lovett, part of the great wave of Americana musicians with Texas roots, will be at the Schaefer Center for Performing Arts on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone on Feb. 1. Lovett, who rose to fame in 1980s with his large band, will perform with an acoustic group. Lovett is a deft and versatile singer and writer whose music veers into swing, country, gospel and jazz. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit https://theschaefercenter.org/events/id/19/.
