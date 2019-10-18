A famous local legend is incorporated into the Sunday (Oct. 20) Halloween-themed episode of “Bless the Harts,” an animated sitcom set in the Triad that airs at 8:30 p.m. Sundays on Fox.
Fox announced on Friday that the series, created by High Point resident Emily Spivey, has been renewed for a second season.
In the episode, “Cremains of the Day,” snarky teen Violet uses the legend of Lydia the phantom hitchhiker to help her mom’s boyfriend, Wayne, conquer his fear of ghosts. Meanwhile, the legacy of Lydia is threatened by planned demolition of the bridge where she is seen, which is “smack dab in the middle of the site for the new Highway 311 extension.” A farewell Halloween party at the bridge proves to be a dud until Brenda, a hard-partying character voiced by Charlotte native Fortune Feimster, steps in.
The series is set in a fictional town of “Greenpoint, North Carolina,” based on a combination of Greensboro and High Point; in the series, that is where Lydia’s ghost is supposedly seen, rather than Jamestown. And while Lydia’s story as depicted on the show doesn’t exactly match, there’s no question that series creator Emily Spivey was inspired by the “real” story. “There are so many nods to this area,” she said in a recent interview about the show.
Last week’s episode involved the controversy over a downtown statue, with some people wanting it taken down and others protesting that it was part of the town’s heritage, and also showed that the town was built on the tobacco industry and the local news was on “TV 12.”
Another recent episode even made reference to Violet’s desire to the attend “the high school of the arts in Winston” nearby and established that Greenpoint is in Guilford County.
The network announced the renewal of "Bless the Harts" on Friday, saying that the second season will air during the 2020-21 season. In an interview, Spivey said that she already had plans for a second season if the show got picked up.
In a statement, Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment, described "Bless the Harts" as "an incredibly sharp, yet sweet, series... It simply doesn't get much better than having a comedy anchored by talent like Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Kumail Nanjiani. We want to thank creator and executive producer Emily Spivey, whose unique voice and personal experiences brought this family to life."
The series has averaged 3.3 million viewers across all platforms, according to Fox.
Sunday's episode is part of Fox’s annual “Animation Domination” Halloween festivities airing tonight. The 30th installment of “Treehouse of Horror” on “The Simpsons,” at 8 p.m. includes Maggie as a demon; the rescue of Milhouse from another dimension; Homer dying and trying to come back in new bodies; and Selma falling in love with an alien. And in the latest Halloween episode of “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m.), lovelorn 13-year-old Tina schemes to kiss her crush, Jimmy Jr., during a haunted hayride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.