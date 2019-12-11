Labyrinth

The Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden & Labyrinth, behind Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Hospice), offers a space for stillness and reflection in Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

SILENT NIGHT: Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season with some quiet mediation today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the annual Luminaria Labyrinth Walk at Trellis Supportive Care, formerly hospice, at 101 Hospice Lane. Billed as A Night of Reflections, the annual walk in silence at the Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden and Labyrinth is a time to remember loved ones and reflect on the past year and the year ahead. The walk is free and open to the public. For more information, call 336-331-1331.

Lisa O'Donnell

Load comments