Lonesome River Band

Lonesome River Band will play at the Reeves Theater.

 Anthony Ladd

THE STRINGS WILL RING: Bluegrass stalwarts Lonesome River Band will be at The Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin, on Feb. 21. Together for more than 35 years, the Lonesome River Band plays traditional bluegrass with a contemporary feel. They’ve shared stages with some of the biggest names in the genre, including Steep Canyon Rangers and Rhonda Vincent, and their albums routinely wind up on the top of Billboard’s bluegrass charts.

