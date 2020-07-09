Foxx, a former celebrity makeup artist, is the founder of Mother's Finest Urban Farm, a 2½-acre farm in Winston-Salem that serves the local community. She became interested in urban farming after taking a class at the Cooperative Extension Service, telling the Journal last year that "I really love the freedom. This gives me the flexibility for raising my kids, and it's something I can do with my family."
She grows vegetables and herbs, raises chickens, keeps bees, and makes products that are sold at farmer's markets, including elderberry syrup, fire tonic, handmade soap, tea, and more.
In the episode, Clarkson talked with Foxx and her son and assistant, Kingston, who is 6 years old, by video. Foxx discussed the importance of reconnecting to the earth, healing through the soil and keeping balance. "We've been able to build our own beauty," she tells Clarkson, "And we absolutely, positively think that more people in the world need to have this same attitude, and create their own beauty and sustain their families with growing food and keeping the bees and being stewards to this land."
Clarkson then surprised Foxx with $5,000 to continue her work in the community, focusing on her work with beekeeping.
The episode was taped remotely in June due to the pandemic. Foxx said that she got a call from a representative of the show who had heard about her work. “I was pretty shocked when I heard from the show, I wasn’t anticipating to get that call,” she said.
Then she interviewed with the show over Zoom, and they set up what kind of shots they needed from her so they could tape the episode.
On Thursday, the day the show was airing, Foxx was busy with another project, being filmed by a crew from the National Honey Board doing a piece about “a new generation of beekeepers.”
Foxx said she plans to use the money, which was provided by the Bayer Bee Care Program, to expand beehives around the Winston-Salem area and set up virtual classes and educational opportunities to let more people know about the benefits of apiaries, collections of beehives.
“We want to have it more where I can get the educational piece out to the youth,” she said.
She said that the show’s producers talked about flying her out when the pandemic is over to appear on Clarkson’s show again and discuss more about the importance of bees, a subject she said Clarkson had a keen interest in.
Clarkson's syndicated talk show airs at 4 p.m. weekdays on WXLV ABC-45.
Photos: Samantha Foxx of Mother's Finest Urban Family Farms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.