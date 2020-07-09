Samantha Foxx, a Winston-Salem farmer, will appear on today's (July 9, 2020) episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which airs at 4 p.m. on WXLV ABC-45.
Foxx, a former celebrity makeup artist, is the founder of Mother's Finest Urban Farm, a 2.5-acre farm in Winston-Salem that serves the local community. She became interested in urban farming after taking a class at the Cooperative Extension Service, telling the Journal last year that "I really love the freedom. This gives me the flexibility for raising my kids, and it's something I can do with my family."
She grows vegetables and herbs, raises chickens, keeps bees, and makes products that are sold at farmer's markets including elderberry syrup, fire tonic, handmade soap, tea, and more.
In the episode, Clarkson talks with Foxx and her son and assistant, Kingston, by video. The episode was taped remotely in June due to the pandemic. Foxx discusses the importance of reconnecting to the earth, healing through the soil and keeping balance. "We've been able to build our own beauty," she tells Clarkson, "And we absolutely, positively think that more people in the world need to have this same attitude, and create their own beauty and sustain their families with growing food and keeping the bees and being stewards to this land."
According to the show, "Kelly surprises Samantha the master beekeeper with $5,000 to continue their positive work in the community courtesy of the Bayer Bee Care Program."
Mother's Finest Urban Family Farms
Samantha Foxx, of Mother's Finest Urban Family Farms, stands in her food garden holding a basket of quail and chicken eggs on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mother's Finest Urban Family Farms
Samantha Foxx, of Mother's Finest Urban Family Farms, holds Chanel, a silkie chicken, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mother's Finest Urban Family Farms
Elderberries in Samantha Foxx's garden on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
