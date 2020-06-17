Opening Weekend at The Ramkat

Clay Howard, seen here at the opening night of The Ramkat in 2018, has a new single and a video out now.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

JUST LISTEN: Local artist Clay Howard dropped a new single, “Gonna Listen,” last week and a video to help you shake off the coronavirus blues. The video includes some fine vintage moments from the ‘80s, Jerry Chapman rocking a kid’s bike and Howard playing air guitar on a pool noodle. The song is a toe-tapper and might just get you up and dancing. Alex Dezen was the producer and Robert Singer the executive producer. Chad Nance, Carissa Joines and Joshua West also participated. You can watch it on YouTube or add it to your playlist at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08 or https://play.google.com/store/music/a.

Lynn Felder

